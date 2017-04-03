Clarity for all

In the name of fairness and transparency, news reporters, especially the ones who deal with political issues, should disclose their political affiliation and orientation, as well as at least three years of their income tax returns. In that manner, the public would, at the very least, be aware where they are coming from.
All politicians, and for good reasons, are identified clearly by their party affiliation and are expected to open information about their private lives to the public.
Likewise, reporters and writers who cover and address political figures and political news in general, should be required to disclose the same information.
Juan Pablo Aleman, Miami
Comments