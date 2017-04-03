Ugly tone in Gables

I am appalled at the tone of the upcoming Coral Gables election. To use the Hispanic-vs.-Anglo tactic is simply wrong.
For those of us who came to this country more than 50 years ago, this is our country, the one that welcomed us with open arms. One side can never be better than the other one, because we are all the same.
Candidates should run campaigns based on their merits, on what they have done in the past and their plans are to make residents’ quality of life better. This is the only consideration that voters should have when casting that vote on April 11.
Olga Ramudo,
Coral Gables
