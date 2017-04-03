Critical mess

It happened again. The in-your-face, outlaw bicyclists who make up the monthly nuisance called Critical Mass blocked our roads for hours, while defying police and flagrantly breaking traffic laws. Civic leaders and law enforcement officers are either clueless or helpless in dealing with this menace.
We should from President Trump and bring in the one man who can solve all of the world’s problems. It is clear that Jared Kushner is the guy we need to deal with Critical Mass.
David Carlson,
Miami Beach
