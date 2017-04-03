Who’s winning?

First, we heard that Russians used a network of hackers to target users and issues on Facebook, Twitter, and several social networks and chat rooms, specifically to malign Hillary Clinton and favor Donald Trump. This fact was clearly substantiated by FBI Director James Comey, who also confirmed the Russians hated Hillary and considered her a serious threat.
The damage this has caused is impossible to measure accurately, but despite Trump’s claims otherwise, this was a close election, and Clinton won the popular vote by almost 3 million.
We also had Trump’s national campaign manager, Paul Manafort, who was fired for his blatant Russian entanglements, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from any Russian investigations because of his own contact with the Russians.
Now we have Trump’s fired national security adviser, Michael Flynn, shopping for immunity after lying about his contact with the Russians.
Of all the countries on Earth we could embrace closely, why would the entire Trump administration embrace Russia? And when will we hear chants of “Lock him up?”
Beau Bennett,
Tavernier
