April 1, 2017 11:00 AM

Brickell noise

Isn’t there a noise law for loud cars and motorcycles?

I live on the Brickell corridor among thousands of other residents who would enjoy relaxing and a peaceful night of sleep after working hard all day.

But no! The cars and motorcycles emit the loudest noises all night long! Isn’t there a law against no mufflers? Drag racing?

The emergency vehicles are another thing, along with the constant airplane traffic that rattles our buildings all night and early in the mornings every day.

Any ideas anyone? Better earplugs? Sleep tight.

Marilyn Cale, Miami

Letters to the Editor

