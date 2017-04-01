FPL and fracking

My understanding of capitalism is that the shareholders take risks and benefit in the end. What is it when it is the customers of an utility company who are taking the risks?
It is socialism, pure and simple.
Florida’s Tea Party-inspired legislators are uncommon, to the least. Behind their ultra-right wing rhetoric, they are authentic “Bernistas” who socialized Florida Power & Light.
Let’s hope that FPL taps enough gas through fracking to allow their no-risk taking shareholders to benefit from a return on their customers’ investment.
Alain Charbonneau,
Fort Lauderdale
