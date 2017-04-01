Protect HIPAA rules

Re the March 29 Miami Herald article “Congress cancels FCC’s landmark Internet privacy protections:”
I am especially concerned when I read that this will allow Internet providers to collect and sell our data, which would include health data.
This strikes as something that was supposed to be protected by the Federal HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996) rules. I fear what damage can be done if the wrong people can get their hands on people’s medical info.
How can Congress allow this? How can our 45th President think this is a good thing and sign this?
Francine Francis, Kendall
