Coverage dilemma

It seems Donald Trump is a fan of the adage “there's no such thing as bad publicity.”
As long as he maintains prominence in news reports, comedy shows and day-to-day conversation, it doesn’t matter what event/tweet/alternative fact/embarrassing behavior keeps the ball rolling. He feeds off the attention.
It would be a refreshing change to have a Trump-free news day.
It would also likely cause him some consternation.
Unfortunately, we can’t afford for the legitimate news media to take their eyes off the goings-on of this administration. Or any administration.
I don’t envy the job they do, but I appreciate the effort it must take to keep up with this ego-in-chief.
Julianne V. Craig, Miami
Comments