Recess money

It’s the kids’ fault the Florida House won’t give them recess for 20 minutes a day to run around and let off steam. They need to take lessons from FPL and the private-prison vendors.
FPL managed to convince the House to let them use our money for out-of-state fracking.
Private-prison vendors grossly under-perform and overcharge with no governmental oversight.
Obviously, the children need to pool their milk money and ship it to Tallahassee. Our legislators seem to hear better when requests come from generous contributors.
Susan Sussman, Aventura
