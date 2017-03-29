Subversive states

The 1960s film, “The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming,” builds on a fictional incident — a Russian submarine runs aground in the harbor of a small New England town, which leads to a struggle between the townspeople and the Russians. Now, in reality, the Russians have taken over a somewhat larger town, Washington, D.C., where the natives are much more friendly.
Intelligence agencies dream of undermining opposition governments. This has worked before, but only with small states. We did that in Iran in the 1950s and 1960s. But this has never happened before with a country anywhere near as large and powerful as ours.
I have always wondered why we speak of Republican states as “Red.” Whatever the original reason, we now see that it was a prescient choice.
Joseph M. Prospero, Miami
