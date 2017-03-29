FPL’s benefit

Republicans oppose mandates, regulations and tax increases, but not in Tallahassee, where the House committee in charge just approved a “mandate” allowing FPL to charge consumers for their investment in natural gas in other states.
This is the equivalent of a “tax” to benefit a utility that already enjoys one of the highest rates of return of any utility in the country. We don’t have a choice other than become “forced” investors with no power or right to a profit sharing, leaving FPL executives and shareholders as exclusive beneficiaries.
Another example of Republican hypocrisy is to mandate Miami-Dade County voters to elect a sheriff, ignoring why we rejected the practice in the first place.
Tallahassee Republican’s anti-consumer position and meddling with local governments is shameful.
Jose R. Fox, Coral Gables
