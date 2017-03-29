Immigration politics

Re the March 28 Miami Herald article by Nancy Dahlberg, “Greater Miami’s high-skilled workforce is fueled largely by immigrant talent, too:”
America is a country of immigrants built by immigrants. It always has been and always will be. America wants and needs skilled and legal immigrants.
America needs a secure immigration system to process all immigrants and a secure border to control all immigrants.
Politics has divided the country and blocked our common goal of secure borders and legal, high-skilled immigrants.
Robert Shaw, Deland
Comments