Trump’s manner

A stunning post-mortem by President Trump from the Oval Office following the recent withdrawal of Trump Care legislature. Rather than being presidential and leading, he wiped his hands from any responsibility. He satisfied himself by simply stating “Let Obamacare explode.”
A credible President and leader would have seized the moment, admitted the poorly proposed legislature and state that he and Congress will make every effort to craft a sound bipartisan health policy for all Americans as he continually promised while campaigning. But no, he said, “Pelosi and Schumer own it.”
A real presidential leader would have stated, “We will fix this and deliver sound health care for all Americans as I promised.”
Dr. Stuart Allen, Aventura
