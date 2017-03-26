Bipartisan health

Now that the Republican dogma about “repeal and replace” has been demolished, it’s time to actually fix healthcare in America. The Democrats should form a coalition with those reasonable Republicans who came to realize that repeal of Obamacare would be a disaster and work together on improving the weaknesses of the Affordable Care Act.
Right-wing Republicans will never agree to a solution that would be acceptable to a single Democrat. They have essentially taken themselves out of the political debate, and we can get on with the business of improving our healthcare system in a truly bipartisan manner.
Steven Meyerson, M.D., Miami
