March 26, 2017 2:00 PM

Bipartisan health

Now that the Republican dogma about “repeal and replace” has been demolished, it’s time to actually fix healthcare in America. The Democrats should form a coalition with those reasonable Republicans who came to realize that repeal of Obamacare would be a disaster and work together on improving the weaknesses of the Affordable Care Act.

Right-wing Republicans will never agree to a solution that would be acceptable to a single Democrat. They have essentially taken themselves out of the political debate, and we can get on with the business of improving our healthcare system in a truly bipartisan manner.

Steven Meyerson, M.D., Miami

