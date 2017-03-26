Letters to the Editor

March 26, 2017 2:00 PM

No half-penny tax

Miami-Dade County is studying if there’s the political will to increase the half-penny tax affording mass transit improvements.

I voted for Alex Penelas’ half-penny tax and have seen no results except many municipalities with unneeded free shuttle services. Metrorail was not extended as promised, and other improvements also weren’t fulfilled. So, no, I will not be approving another transit tax.

Do we need better mass transit options? Yes. Do I trust the funds will be put to that good use? No.

Susan Ackley, Miami Shores

