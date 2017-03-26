Trump security

It might be considered in a loving light that first lady Melania Trump does not want to disrupt her son’s schooling (if that is indeed why they are not living in the White House), but that is something that should have been considered and revealed before the election.
The cost should be paid from the president’s vast personal fortune. That fortune should also pay for protection of grown children traveling the world to promote their family’s business interests.
Fiscal conservatives, where is your outrage?
Linda Conner, Miami
