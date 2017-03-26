Doctors to blame

Of all of the adults who failed Naika Venant, a beautiful young girl, it’s clear that there was only one group that was particularly equipped to handle their responsibilities to Naika. That is why the doctors should be held culpable for her death.
While we cannot expect her mother or her other substitute guardians to have the time, training or wherewithal to question the doctors’ prescriptions, we can expect the doctors to understand the dangers of the drugs they are prescribing, to follow protocol, and to have the integrity to live up to their oath to “First, do no harm.” At the very least, the doctor who prescribed Zoloft to an adolescent who did not have OCD but had a history of “suicidal ideation” should be fired and lose his license.
Michael Raphael, Miami
Comments