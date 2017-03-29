State senator says FPL transmission line bill fixes ‘glitch’ in law

1:22 Miami Hurricanes quarterback Evan Shirreffs on competing for the starting position Pause

1:53 UM coach Mark Richt on spring progress

2:15 Erik Spoelstra: This felt like a playoff game

1:51 Stunning and removing non-native fish stocks in the Everglades

1:22 Two Miami-Dade police detectives ambushed and shot Monday night

2:23 Last call for Miami Heat at the Palace of Auburn Hills

0:21 Watch a rock sink into quicksand

0:26 Key deer infected with screwworm on road to recovery

0:58 Dolphins Jay Ajayi wins team MVP award