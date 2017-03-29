Gables dictatorship

I am appalled by Coral Gables Commissioner Vince Lago’s proposed legislation to register the vehicles of every gardener, tree trimmer and other such workers in Coral Gables. It smacks of the worst kind of totalitarian thinking.
What is next? Asking for their papers as they try to enter the city?
This is legislation at home in dictatorships, not in Coral Gables.
I urge the ACLU, the city of Coral Gables and the mayor of Miami-Dade to investigate.
Absurd. Immoral. Illegal.
Marcelo Salup,
Coral Gables
