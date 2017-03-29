Letters to the Editor

March 29, 2017 1:02 AM

Healthcare fixes

Sometimes a large and complicated problem, like healthcare insurance, can be solved by breaking the problem into parts. Insurance participants fall into four groups: Those on Medicare, those on Medicaid, those with pre-exisiting conditions who can’t get coverage, and everyone else.

How about repealing Obamacare for “everyone else” and replacing it with a free market?

How about taking care of those with pre-existing conditions who can’t get insurance by providing welfare subsidies? This group would be better served by state insurance programs.

Russ Stabley,

Pompano Beach

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Hassan Whiteside wins it for the Heat

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos