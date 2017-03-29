Healthcare fixes

Sometimes a large and complicated problem, like healthcare insurance, can be solved by breaking the problem into parts. Insurance participants fall into four groups: Those on Medicare, those on Medicaid, those with pre-exisiting conditions who can’t get coverage, and everyone else.
How about repealing Obamacare for “everyone else” and replacing it with a free market?
How about taking care of those with pre-existing conditions who can’t get insurance by providing welfare subsidies? This group would be better served by state insurance programs.
Russ Stabley,
Pompano Beach
