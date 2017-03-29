Bad parties

We have now tasted political obstructionism in Congress from both parties. The taste is awful. The country’s interests are not being served, only their own.
In the current environment, the way to deal with the conservative/obstructionist Freedom Caucus of the Republican Congress is for Democrats to sit with moderate Republicans and find a way to govern.
And then, while good governance is happening, the too-liberal left and the too-conservative right can call a press conference to continue their squabbling.
Richard Masington,
Coral Gables
