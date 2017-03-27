Pols spoke for us

Kudos to U.S. Reps. Frederica Wilson, Ileana Ros-Lethinen, and Alcee Hastings for speaking up for the best interests of their constituents. What a novel idea.
Political parties work fine for campaigns, conventions, and elections.
But once elected, representatives need to be advocates for government with integrity and for the greater good.
When did supporting equal opportunity for education, health, and economic justice become anti-American?
There are no issues that always provide best outcomes based solely on party lines, nor can sound decisions be made by merely voting against the other party or “anything Obama.”
Doretha G. Nichson,
Miami
