Bravo, dancers!

When we first began attending Miami City Ballet (MCB) performances, my wife and I were immediately taken with Patricia and Jeanette Delgado.
Their skill and grace were wonderful to behold, and they always seemed to dance with happy, dimpled smiles on their faces that were absolutely captivating. They have been the major reason we have been attending MCB performances through the years; when we attended a performance and found they were not on the program we were disappointed.
We already knew Patricia was moving to New York, and have now learned that Jeanette, also, will be leaving to live in Madrid for one year.
My wife and I wish them both good luck in their endeavors and much happiness in their futures.
They developed extraordinary physical gifts and gave many in this community the pleasure of watching them dance.
Michael Garffer,
Miami
