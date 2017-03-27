Letters to the Editor

Coalition for ACA

Now that the Republican dogma about “repeal and replace” has been demolished, it’s time to actually fix healthcare in America.

The Democrats should form a coalition with those reasonable Republicans who came to realize that repeal of Obamacare would be a disaster and work together on improving the weaknesses of the Affordable Care Act and Obamacare. Right wing Republicans will never agree to a solution that would be acceptable to a single Democrat.

They have essentially taking themselves out of the political debate and we can get on with the business of improving our healthcare system in a truly bipartisan manner.

Steven Meyerson, Miami

