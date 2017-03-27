Coalition for ACA

Now that the Republican dogma about “repeal and replace” has been demolished, it’s time to actually fix healthcare in America.
The Democrats should form a coalition with those reasonable Republicans who came to realize that repeal of Obamacare would be a disaster and work together on improving the weaknesses of the Affordable Care Act and Obamacare. Right wing Republicans will never agree to a solution that would be acceptable to a single Democrat.
They have essentially taking themselves out of the political debate and we can get on with the business of improving our healthcare system in a truly bipartisan manner.
Steven Meyerson, Miami
