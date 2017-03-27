‘Nuclear’ politics

Shame on the Democrats for politicizing people’s healthcare, and double shame on them for not lifting a finger to help fix the health-insurance marketplace that they broke.
Because Democrats show no inclination to work together to make things better, Health Secretary Tom Price should make changes to Obamacare, and Republicans should have no qualms using the “nuclear option” to confirm Supreme Court judges and lower court judges. Additionally, the Ninth Circuit should be broken up so as to dilute its power, with a new appellate court created over it.
A true system of immigration courts should be created as part of the federal court system.
All questions of law regarding immigration should be assigned to the new immigration courts.
Steve Christensen,
Cutler Bay
