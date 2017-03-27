Gimme shelter

On March 25, the New World Symphony scheduled a concert. As is customary, some of these events are projected on the outside of the building — the Wallcast — for the community to experience. What a wonderful idea! My wife and I and some friends attended the event outside.
About 7:30 p.m., it poured. With roaring wind. People ran for shelter.
We attempted to find shelter inside the NWS building, to no avail. The staff requested to see our pass to enter. How callous.
Ordinarily, there is “they” — those who pay for inside seats, and there is “us” — those who watch the Wallcast. I know of many people who began as “outsiders,” transforming into “insiders.” Being selfish and uncaring will not convert anyone.
Fred Abramoff,
Miami
Comments