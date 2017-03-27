The most interesting/disgusting part of the right-wing narrative over these past six years regarding the Affordable Care Act was that they continually talked about the ACA as if President Barack Obama and the Democrats had prescribed overdoses of heroin for each American.
Rather, Obama and ACA supporters tried to address one of the most critical problems facing our country, particularly for people with low incomes. If Republicans had been serious and interested in our country and all its people, they would acknowledge the ACA as a good-faith effort, and then they would collaborate to improve it.
By their vicious rhetoric and hateful words, Republicans betrayed that they are not interested in solving the healthcare challenges facing our country.
Party over country strikes yet again. Very sad. The Founding Fathers must be twirling in their graves.
Paul C. Hunt,
South Miami
