Fair shares decades of rides, fun, education

For more than six decades, it has been a privilege for the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair & Exposition to “Share the Fun,” the theme for this year’s event at Tamiami Park, our home for 45 years.
The Youth Fair is all about family entertainment, from quality shows and thrilling rides, to great fair food. But its overall mission is to bring educational opportunities to our community’s youth, showcase their achievement, and promote South Florida’s agriculture industry.
More than 60,000 student exhibits will compete in judged categories. The best of what future generations hold for us, from roosters to robotics, will be on display to more than 600,000 fair guests.
Two new areas also are featured: “The Barn,” home to our livestock, poultry and rabbit exhibitions and competitions, and “The Garden,” showcasing a multitude of plants, flowers, crops and urban gardening and landscape designs.
Our Livestock Funding Program has given middle and high school students in public school agriscience programs the opportunity to purchase and nurture steers, hogs and lambs without posing a burden on their families’ household budgets. The students spend many hours raising, caring for, training and grooming their livestock, learning not just animal husbandry skills but also life lessons, record-keeping, budgeting and marketing.
This year, more than $150,000 in academic scholarships will be distributed at the annual Scholarship Awards Dinner & Ceremony on May 11.
The Scholarship Program, created in 1958, is the affirmation of The Youth Fair’s commitment to education, and more than $11 million have been awarded in scholarships, cash premiums and other awards to students since inception.
The Youth Fair & Exposition is a slice of Americana.
Help us share the fun with the community.
Robert Hohenstein, President and CEO
