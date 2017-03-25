Letters to the Editor

March 25, 2017 11:00 AM

Banner plane

Did I just read that Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine paid for the anti-Airbnb banner plane to be flown around Coconut Grove on March 23? That was the biggest nuisance I’ve ever experienced in the Grove. It echoed between residential buildings for hours.

On another note, my weekend Airbnb neighbors are interesting people from Sweden. They are quiet and polite, too. I sent them to Greenstreet Cafe for breakfast; they loved it, despite that airplane sound.

Can’ we just fine people who are nuisances?

Thomas Byrne, Jr., Miami

Letters to the Editor

