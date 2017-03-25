Vets’ healthcare

I just heard from the Retired Enlisted Association that the healthcare bill in the U.S. House does, in fact, affect veterans eligible for VA healthcare and TRICARE-eligible retirees.
An otherwise qualified veteran or military retiree should not be disqualified from receiving tax credits that go toward their health insurance premium just because their service to our country makes them eligible for VA healthcare or TRICARE.
Do not force un-enrolled veterans to use VA healthcare at a time when the VA already does not have the capacity to treat its current enrollees. This would affect approximately 7 million veterans. Keep our country’s commitment to those who have committed to defend us and correct this injustice.
William Coleman, Miami
