House minority leader Nancy Pelosi stumbled on a term that women everywhere in this country should latch onto: By eliminating maternity coverage from new proposed healthcare law intended to replace the ACA, Republicans are imposing a “pregnancy tax” on women and families.
Essentially, that is what it will be, as women are forced to pay extra for maternity coverage from healthcare companies, because it is currently provided under Obamacare. Women need to speak out about this.
Bob Troy, Kendall
