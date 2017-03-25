Fest a distraction

As a student at Miami Dade College Wolfson campus and a downtown Miami resident, I completely agree with the March 23 article “Ultra Music Fest is back with its mega decibels, and urban dwellers are fleeing.”
Last year’s event caused so much traffic and created an environment on campus that made it very hard to stay focused. I understand that the Ultra Music Fest is a cultural event that is recognized worldwide, but I wish it were at a different venue. I am not looking forward to the same experience as last year.
Enrique Sepulveda, Miami
