If Congress cannot pass the Republican healthcare bill because it is too compassionate for Republican conservatives, and not compassionate enough for the Republican moderates — because tens of millions will lose their health insurance — the moderate Republicans and President Trump should vote their consciences and join unanimous Democrats to help them fix Obamacare.
This would be far superior than doing nothing but gripe, in a self-fulfilling prophesy, that Obamacare is unsustainable and in a death spiral. The overwhelming majority of a grateful American public would applaud such a statesmanlike, humanitarian, nonpartisan act.
Arthur Pitchenik, Miami
