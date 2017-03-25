Letters to the Editor

March 25, 2017 11:00 AM

Fix Obamacare

If Congress cannot pass the Republican healthcare bill because it is too compassionate for Republican conservatives, and not compassionate enough for the Republican moderates — because tens of millions will lose their health insurance — the moderate Republicans and President Trump should vote their consciences and join unanimous Democrats to help them fix Obamacare.

This would be far superior than doing nothing but gripe, in a self-fulfilling prophesy, that Obamacare is unsustainable and in a death spiral. The overwhelming majority of a grateful American public would applaud such a statesmanlike, humanitarian, nonpartisan act.

Arthur Pitchenik, Miami

