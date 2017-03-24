Hialeah police issues

Re the March 20 article “Troubled Hialeah cop got ‘gifts’ from woman for private info on civilians, feds say.” The Hialeah police officer also has a lengthy history of other problems.
But buried in this article was a history of other issues at the same department.
The one that most intrigued me was the officer facing a cocaine charge and blaming his wife’s pimp.
Really now, if you can’t trust your wife’s pimp, who can you trust? What is this world coming to?
Sort of gives credence to the expression “you can’t make this stuff up.”
Steven Berman,
Pinecrest
