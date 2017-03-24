Alaskan predators

Using the Congressional Review Act, Congress has nullified the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services to prevent Alaska’s excessive attacks on predators on National Wildlife Refuges such as bears and wolves along with their cubs.
The reason? To artificially inflate populations of game animals for hunting.
Evidently, hunters are complaining that they can’t find enough game animals to kill and want to be able to kill the predators that are killing the game animals, which is what predators are supposed to do.
Maybe Alaska should ban hunting all together since the predators are doing the job of managing the population of game animals, and people that have a need to kill animals should join the military if their desire to kill so strong.
Mark Osman,
Kendall
