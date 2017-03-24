Funding everything

Washington plans to slash the programs that for years provided medical care, fed, educated, or assisted people. The theory is they are a waste and the savings can be redirected for the military.
Wouldn’t it be great to fund both? A way to do that is to have the president’s billionaire friends select one of the slashed programs (EPA, HUD, FTC, DOT, etc) and fund it with their money. Of course, they would be heroes — and think what they could claim on their taxes.
In a real show of faith — and to “Make America Great” — some money toward health insurance would be nice, too.
Debbie Graper,
Cutler Bay
