Wall no solution

Now that the government has released its requirements for the border wall, I continue to find the idea to be utterly ridiculous. To spend billions on preventing immigration (when more Mexicans have left the U.S. than have immigrated in the past few years) is a waste of money.
We need to stop demonizing immigration and stop pretending that we do not take advantage of undocumented immigrants’ low wages and fear.
The struggles that many immigrants face are much greater than what most people will ever experience, yet politicians often pretend that immigrants come to the U.S. to relax and abuse our systems. We cannot allow immigration to continue being misrepresented.
Diego Rivera, Sunrise
