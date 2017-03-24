Wall no solution

1:20 Dragic on Ellington becoming a father: 'He's probably going to be on fire tonight' Pause

1:35 Dragic on Whiteside: 'Hopefully he's going to be OK.'

0:58 Tyler Johnson says Heat bench 'brought the energy like it always does'

1:06 FHP trooper critically hurt in Dolphin Expressway accident

0:42 An off-duty cop went unconscious in a drive-thru. He jumped though the window to help.

10:39 Exclusive video: the inmate who exposed the Darren Rainey case

2:42 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase meets the press at combine

1:16 Local Airbnb host urges county to let service remain an option

1:47 Florida Panthers get big win at home