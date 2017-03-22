Health care debate

Now is the time for members of Congress to put aside political affiliations and political ambition and think about the 10 to 24 million people who may be without health insurance. President Trump told the poor and middle class not to worry; they’d be taken care of. He is now in the midst of destroying Obamacare. He got your vote; that’s all he wanted.
The programs that help the poor and middle class are those that will be clobbered the hardest. The budget Congress is now working on should put Americans first. Make the health and welfare of our people the number one priority.
It took our nation 241 years to achieve what other nations envy. The lives of many soldiers were lost along the way to preserve democracy for all Americans. Mr. Trump, do not destroy it.
Kenneth Chaitman,
Aventura
