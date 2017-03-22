Herald needed

2:09 Inside a FARC camp in Colombia Pause

0:42 An off-duty cop went unconscious in a drive-thru. He jumped though the window to help.

1:56 Police teach teens what to do when being pulled over

2:29 Miami Heat's Whiteside talks about hand injury

1:06 FHP trooper critically hurt in Dolphin Expressway accident

2:17 Spoonbills indicator for health of Florida Bay

6:39 Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier talks free agency at combine

0:50 Manhunt for suspect closes Hialeah streets

1:10 Celebrity Cruises’ new ship gets built in virtual reality