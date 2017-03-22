Herald needed

Very glad to see reporter Julie Brown’s article regarding the Darren Rainey case on the front page of the March 22 Miami Herald. I have followed all of the Herald’s extensive reporting on Florida prisons, and commend her and the team for the superb reporting and writing.
I’m in shock over the failure to find anyone culpable for Mr. Rainey’s death. That cannot be allowed to stand. I read Michael Putney’s OpEd too.
I know I'm one of many readers who is grateful for the Herald’s continuing public service, especially in these days of cutbacks for bona fide journalism. You are so needed!
Carmela McIntire, Miami
