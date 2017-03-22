Matheson park fee

Being a resident of South Miami for the past 65 years — when there was no charge to enter Matheson Hammock Park— I have always questioned the $5 charge that Dade County imposed many years ago, especially since the park was originally donated by the Matheson family.
I am now wondering why the county decided to raise the price to $7 on the weekends with no improvements to the park. In fact, if anything, I would say that the park has been slowly deteriorating.
I would also think that with the Automated Parking Pay Station that has been installed, those coming to the park should be given the opportunity to purchase the number of hours they choose to stay, rather than paying the obligatory full-day fee that the county is now charging.
Jeffery Courtemanche,
South Miami
