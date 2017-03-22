Education bill

I thank Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) for introducing S.623, the Reinforcing Education Accountability in Development (READ) Act. The bill addresses the barriers to education that millions of children, particularly girls, face around the world. It also improves the quality of education for those already enrolled.
Women and girls are disproportionately affected by a lack of education. In sub-Saharan Africa, there are 5 million more girls than boys who are not in school. Not finishing school makes women more likely to be poor, more likely to contract HIV/AIDS, have larger families that are harder to support, and less likely to vote.
I ask that Senator Bill Nelson (D-FL), as well as all other U.S. Senators, support this important piece of legislation that will pay dividends for our future generations.
Danny de Varona, Congressional District Leader FL-25, ONE Campaign
