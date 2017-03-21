Just a child

Although now a daily occurrence, upon reading President Trump’s pronouncement regarding the latest North Korean rocket engine test — that Kim Jong-un was “acting very, very badly” — I was again reminded of the quote that it is “better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and remove all doubt.”
Maybe it is impossible to embarrass this man, but I am truly embarrassed that a man with the vocabulary and temperament of a 3-year-old represents this country.
James Woodard,
Palmetto Bay
