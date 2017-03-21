Reverse logic

It is alleged that President Trump often tells falsehoods, but his stating that the media are his enemy is not a lie. The media are the enemy of purveyors of “fake news,” believers in “alternative facts,” and others who engage in unacceptable behavior.
Trump frequently tweets “fake news,” and he believes there are “alternative facts.” He is, therefore, logically the media’s enemy.
Instead of criticizing the POTUS for saying the media are his enemy, however, we should acknowledge this is one of the few times he is telling the truth.
Whittington B. Johnson,
Miami
Comments