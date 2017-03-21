Help survivors

The state’s proposed budget reduces funds for services provided to Holocaust survivors. What our legislators may not fully understand is that these survivors have already been through unimaginable hell. Anyone with a heart simply can’t do this to them.
I’ve had the honor of getting to know and help many survivors. I have seen how they live. They not only can’t enjoy the simple luxuries that we all do, like going to a movie or a restaurant, but are forced, because of their economic circumstances, to live in tiny apartments with one old TV and a sewing machine. How can we even think of reducing services to them?
While cost savings are always important, we are human beings above all else. I hope that our representatives will understand what these poor people have already been through in their lives and do the right thing.
Craig R. Weiner, Weston
