Act of malice II

Compassion is about how we care for the least among us. It calls on us to feed the hungry, clothe the naked, comfort the sick, help those who are unable to help themselves. It’s about kindness. Compassion is not making healthcare a luxury.
A country that turns its back on those who are most in need of protection — the elderly, the poor, the sick, the mentally ill — is a country without a heart.
This heartless policy takes for granted the sweat, tears, and sacrifice that working Americans shed so they might care for their families’ basic needs. So when House Speaker Paul Ryan called his repeal bill “an act of mercy,” I had to speak out. This is not an act of mercy, it is a petty vendetta he has held for the past eight years.
This is a malicious act and, as Americans, we are better than this. All working families deserve better. We have to stand up to this and speak out for those whose access to healthcare is about to be eliminated — it calls on us to speak up.
Eliana Dominguez, Miami
