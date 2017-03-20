Gables money grab

Re the March 19 Neighbors article “Doing landscaping work in Coral Gables? It could cost you five dollars,” about purchasing decals for landscaping trucks: What a farce and a rip-off.
I am a retired homeowner, and have no ax to grind on the issue except for the fact that I see this as just another greedy money grab by local politicians that will result in absolutely no change in security, control, reliability, honesty, etc. It’s another inconvenience and expense for the hard-working lawn guys.
Dale Davis, Coral Gables
Comments