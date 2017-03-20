Trump, Almagro strong leaders

It is a good feeling to know that for the first time in many years we now have two men of action in key jobs for the Western Hemisphere. There is no doubt that Luis Almagro, secretary general of the Organization of American States (OAS), speaks out for human rights and freedom in all of the Americas. He should receive the full support of all the freedom-loving people.
The other man is President Trump. Whether you voted for him or not, one has to admit that he is trying to do what he promised the American people during the campaign. He may not use the right words at times, but that is the result of not being a politician. I don’t believe that he is a liar.
Trump is a successful businessman who is sacrificing his personal and family life in order to fix the many problems we face. We needed somebody like him to correct what the old political establishment (both parties) has created during the past several years.
The combination of Trump and Almagro should provide an important surge in promoting human rights and democracy in our hemisphere. They both seem to possess the drive to do it.
Jorge L. Blanco, Key Biscayne
Comments