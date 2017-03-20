Letters to the Editor

March 20, 2017 8:10 PM

Tolls will hurt

On a recent trip to South Florida, I got steered onto a toll road by a police officer directing traffic. There was no booth for me to pay a toll.

I recently received a toll enforcement invoice, which I will pay. I also will make no more trips to South Florida. The state spends millions to attract tourism and then angers tourists by actions like this. I will continue to visit the Florida Panhandle until the state adds toll roads there, then I will mark that off my visit list.

I spent about $2,000 on my last trip. This money will no longer go to Florida as I will travel elsewhere. Someone high up in the state’s tourism department needs to think about this. A few bucks’ worth of tolls from each tourist who decides to go elsewhere will cost the state millions. The state should not bill automobiles with out-of-state tags.

Ray Cantrell, Shelby, Ala.

Letters to the Editor

