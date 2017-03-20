Letters to the Editor

March 20, 2017 8:10 PM

Senior moments

I am the same age as our president and understand, indeed sympathize, with his late-night impulse to just be himself. How many years do I have left, I ask myself as, after checking that my wife is asleep, I thinly slice some Parmesan cheese, open a can of anchovy filets in olive oil and pour another glass of Chianti to wash them down — while skulking in the kitchen. It’s an old man’s thing — we can do stuff that young folk can’t get away with.

I might write inappropriate late-night letters to the editor of the Miami Herald, but I do not insult a previous president on Twitter or casually jeopardize our relationship with this nation’s closest allies. Only crazy people do things like that, however late it is.

Patrick Alexander, Coral Gables

Letters to the Editor

