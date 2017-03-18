Immigration ills

Everyone is wringing their hands over immigration, but maybe there is really no answer. Half undocumented immigrants came here legally and overstayed their visas. How are we going to stop that?
In order for them to stay, they used false documents to work for agri-companies or are doing landscaping or cleaning homes or taking care of children. Who’s going to turn them in? People that want to pay 20 percent or 30 percent more for these services? I don’t think so.
If there is no solution, maybe there is no problem.
Mike Melnick,
North Miami Beach
